South Georgia immigrant family hoping to blaze path others can follow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lorenzo and Marisela Juarez have devoted their lives to the fields; the couple moved from their home in Estado de Mexico, illegally crossing the Rio Grande, but gained their citizenship in 1986.

They’ve lived in Texas, South Florida and, now, South Georgia, in Bainbridge. But, one thing has never changed.

Their love for farming.

“I don’t have much formal education, maybe a little bit,” Lorenzo said, in his native Spanish. “But the good thing is that I really feel we fell into this, into the field of labor and working on the fields. And the more that I did and did, the more I liked and liked it. And still to this day, I am happy.”

Both Lorenzo and Marisela share an upbringing similar to many other Hispanic migrants; they have struggled and strived, never earning a degree and unable to learn English.

It’s a life, Marisela hopes, her children won’t have to endure.

“At times things go well, even if you do not have studies,” she said. “But, even the ones that are sometimes not prepared make more money. You do not know at what moment in time everything will change and you will need that preparation.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching the Juarez family a lesson, putting each of their five children’s lives on hold.

Now, almost all college graduates, their education is the reason why the Juarez parents have sacrificed and worked back-bending labor.

“Yes, I am very proud, but I will be more proud when I see that they have gained their career and see their dream become a reality,” Marisela said.

For their eldest, Raul, his dream is to be an electrician. The essential worker has watched his father provide for their family and others, hoping one day, farmers like his dad will be recognized.

“We should be thankful for all these people that come over and do the work that not many people consider essential, but right now as we can see through these difficult times, they are out here risking their lives trying to put food on the table,” Raul, 29, said.

The harvest is something Raul and his brother, Rick, have seen first hand, both wanting to bring to light the demands of the strenuous work their parents endured through every season, storm and illness.

That’s why Erick, a Harvard graduate and fourth-year medical student, has devoted his life to providing access to healthcare and insurance to families like his own.

“I am doing this for more than myself, not only for my parents, not only for my siblings, but I am also doing it for a large swatch of farmworkers and essential workers who are on the front lines right now and they need a voice,” Erick said.

Erick is the first to graduate, but his sister, Carmen, is following suit.

Carmen, a teacher, sees how financial and language barriers hindered her community from wanting to further a formal education.

”I had an experience to work with a child and she couldn’t learn her words, and she cried, and it kind of broke my heart just because she could not really do much because her parents are Hispanic they don’t know English so there was no one to help her,” Carmen said. “So, I took her out in the hallway and I said ‘I will help you.‘”

For 20-year-old Jesus and 18-year-old Maria, the virtues of sacrifice and perseverance have been molded by their parents and older siblings; after years of watching them provide for others, they hope to give back in the form of a college degree.

“She did not want to see us breaking our backs trying to earn a few bucks or anything like that,” Jesus said. “Doing what herself and my dad have always been doing their life. She wanted us to do something that we enjoy doing, not really working, but do what makes you happy kind of thing.”

“Me and siblings are trying our hardest to make them proud and show them that we can do it, even though if we struggle, we will make it just like they did,” added Marian.

The Juarez siblings want more for their parents and other migrant families.

To Lorenzo, and others, they are living reminders of the dedication and strife to make the American dream a reality.

“Well, here we are, and I am proud of that, of my woman and life,” he said. “Thank God that he has let us come to this country, that is amazing. There are so many opportunities here and even more to be had, and I want to fulfill them.”

