Supreme Court ruling could help Florida crackdown on robocalls

(WCAX)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - There’s some good news for the many Floridians sick and tired of constant robocalls. 

The US Supreme Court has upheld a decades-old federal law banning robocalls.

There were more than 350,000 robocalls complaints in Florida in 2019 alone.

We even got a few while putting this story together.

But thanks to a new US Supreme Court ruling, the law banning robocalls has been upheld, and even beefed up, removing an exemption for debt collectors.

“Part of what the law does is allows new technology to be invented [and] allow us an opportunity to actually go after some of those companies,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Fried heads Florida’s Division of Consumer Services.

Her agency fined 16 companies nearly $1 million for violating Florida’s ‘Do Not Call’ list last year.

“For consumers, this is a huge win. This is a real opportunity to get those robocalls off of our phone lines,” said Fried.

Not everyone is happy with the ruling.

Pollsters and political consultants had hoped the court would grant them an exemption from the ban.

But PR-wiz Ron Sachs told us those who were suing have plenty of other less intrusive options to reach voters.

“We do surveying, polling every week to broad numbers of people locally, statewide, even nationally and those polls are from voter rolls and they are online surveys that people opt-in,” said Sachs.

Cell phone companies have been developing new technologies for labeling and even filtering out suspected robocalls. 

As an added protection, you can sign up for Florida’s ‘Do Not Call’ list.

You can also file a complaint here.

The federal government also recently beefed up penalties for violators. 

The TRACED Act signed into law in December sets fines as high as $10,000 per unlawful robocall in some cases.

