Tallahassee protesters outside city hall demand police reform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chants of “Black Lives Matter” were heard Wednesday as protesters circled the city hall building in Tallahassee.

The group is demanding police reform in Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee says the message is not a new one. The group has been demanding this change since protests began nationwide back in May.

Specifically, the protesters want city commissioners to establish a community controlled accountability council for the Tallahassee Police Department, replacing a review board currently in place. The push is in response to the three officer-involved shootings that have happened in 2020.

