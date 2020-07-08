Target confirms multiple cases of COVID-19-positive employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Target has confirmed to WCTV that “multiple team members” have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tallahassee North store on Bradfordville Road.

The company says the impacted employees went into quarantine and are following health department guidelines and says the employees are being paid while “on leave.”

The company also says they are providing gloves, masks and other protective equipment, are cleaning the stores regularly and are continuing to monitor the situation.

A full statement from Target can be seen below.

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Tallahassee North store on Bradfordville Road has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly

The Tallahassee North management communicated with team members of positive employees. Per texts seen by WCTV, each statement from management read “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re sharing that an additional positive COVID19 case at T1973 was reported. The TM was last in the store on [DATE]. Our priority is the health and safety of our TMs and guests. Please see your leader or HR for questions.”

In the texts seen by WCTV, dates were given for 6/22, 7/1 and 7/3.

An anonymous Target employee at the Tallahassee North store shared texts from store management with WCTV regarding texts sent out to employees about positive COVID-19 members at the location. (WCTV)

