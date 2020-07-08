Target confirms multiple cases of COVID-19-positive employees

Advertisement

(KEVN)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Target has confirmed to WCTV that “multiple team members” have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tallahassee North store on Bradfordville Road.

The company says the impacted employees went into quarantine and are following health department guidelines and says the employees are being paid while “on leave.”

The company also says they are providing gloves, masks and other protective equipment, are cleaning the stores regularly and are continuing to monitor the situation.

A full statement from Target can be seen below.

The Tallahassee North management communicated with team members of positive employees. Per texts seen by WCTV, each statement from management read “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re sharing that an additional positive COVID19 case at T1973 was reported. The TM was last in the store on [DATE]. Our priority is the health and safety of our TMs and guests. Please see your leader or HR for questions.”

In the texts seen by WCTV, dates were given for 6/22, 7/1 and 7/3.

An anonymous Target employee at the Tallahassee North store shared texts from store management with WCTV regarding texts sent out to employees about positive COVID-19 members at the location.
An anonymous Target employee at the Tallahassee North store shared texts from store management with WCTV regarding texts sent out to employees about positive COVID-19 members at the location.(WCTV)

This is a developing story.

