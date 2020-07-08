Tropical development possible off of the Carolinas, Mid Atlantic coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An area of low pressure that has moved through the Southeast during the last few days has the chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone according to the National Hurricane Center Wednesday morning.

The elongated and disorganized low was over the South Carolina coast Wednesday morning with the deepest convection well to the east of the broad center in the Atlantic Ocean. North of the low’s center, a trough of low pressure could be seen on water vapor imagery.

The low is expected to move northward along the coast, giving it potential to develop into a subtropical or tropical storm over the next few days. The NHC is giving the low a 60% chance of development over the next two days and a 70% chance of development during the next five days.

The system will have the potential to bring heavy rain along the Mid Atlantic and New England coastal states during the next five days as it travels along the coast. There is also the potential for gusty winds along the Outer Banks of North Carolina through Thursday, according to the NHC.

The low and accompanying trough of low pressure aloft will help to bring northwesterly flow to the Big Bend and potentially bring drier air to parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia during the weekend. Guidance models are hinting at lower atmospheric moisture levels Saturday into Sunday in some locations as a cold front moves into the region. But placement of the front will depend on whether or not lower rain chances will be in the forecast. These setups can be tricky to pinpoint rain chances; therefore, trends will be monitored over the next couple of days. Keep that umbrella in hand this weekend just in case.

