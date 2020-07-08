News
What’s Brewing? July 8, 2020
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? July 8, 2020
News
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2020
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 7, 2020.
News
What's Brewing? July 8, 2020
Updated: 29 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 8, 2020
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2020.
News
FHP reports fatal crash on Capital Circle NW
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Christen Hyde
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Leon county.
News
Second Moody daycare worker tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 10 hours ago
The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base will remain closed at least another week because a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Blazers
Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.
News
News
South Georgia immigrant family hoping to blaze path others can follow
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Sophia Hernandez
After their parents came to the U.S. from Mexico, the five Juarez children are hoping to make life better for immigrant families, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus
Target confirms multiple cases of COVID-19-positive employees
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Katie Kaplan
Target has confirmed to WCTV that “multiple team members” have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tallahassee North store on Bradfordville Road.
News
Black-owned businesses see uptick in customers
Updated: 12 hours ago
July 7 marked #BlackOutDay2020, a day where Black Americans plan to spend their money at Black-owned businesses or not at all to show the power of the Black dollar.