What’s Brewing? July 8, 2020

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2020

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 7, 2020.

What's Brewing? July 8, 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 8, 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2020.

FHP reports fatal crash on Capital Circle NW

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Christen Hyde
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Leon county.

Second Moody daycare worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base will remain closed at least another week because a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.

South Georgia immigrant family hoping to blaze path others can follow

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Sophia Hernandez
After their parents came to the U.S. from Mexico, the five Juarez children are hoping to make life better for immigrant families, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target confirms multiple cases of COVID-19-positive employees

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Katie Kaplan
Target has confirmed to WCTV that “multiple team members” have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tallahassee North store on Bradfordville Road.

Black-owned businesses see uptick in customers

Updated: 12 hours ago
July 7 marked #BlackOutDay2020, a day where Black Americans plan to spend their money at Black-owned businesses or not at all to show the power of the Black dollar.