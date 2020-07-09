Advertisement

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

The coach in his first year at Valdosta said the coaches who tested positive deal with non-varsity level players. He did not name the coaches. Propst also stated -- at this time -- no players tested positive.

WCTV Sports also asked if summer workouts for the junior varsity had been suspended. Propst responded he did not want to comment on what the school was not doing, but he wanted to focus on what the school was doing. He then said the seventh grade, eighth grade and high school levels were still practicing. Later in the conversation he said, canceling the practice was a major decision by him and the superintendent based on who one of the coaches that tested positive.

”I just felt like you needed a full staff there to do all the guidelines and the monitoring and the things you have to do you need a full staff,” Propst said. “It’s based on staff, not sickness of players. It was based on staff being down a couple of guys and I just didn’t feel like they could monitor everything that needs to be monitored.”

Propst also said because of the new COVID-19 requirements, He feels Valdosta is the cleanest school he has coached at in his 30-plus years. He also feels if sanitizing rules remain in place that will be great for the sport.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

Sports

Godby’s McKenzie glad mentor requested his help with girls’ track

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Most retired people do not willingly come out of retirement. But when Tallahassee track legend Jesse Forbes calls, people tend to listen

Blazers

Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.

Sports

Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘We are ready to go’: Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

FHSAA

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

FHSAA

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.

Sports

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

FHSAA

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

Sports

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.