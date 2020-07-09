2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

The coach in his first year at Valdosta said the coaches who tested positive deal with non-varsity level players. He did not name the coaches. Propst also stated -- at this time -- no players tested positive.

WCTV Sports also asked if summer workouts for the junior varsity had been suspended. Propst responded he did not want to comment on what the school was not doing, but he wanted to focus on what the school was doing. He then said the seventh grade, eighth grade and high school levels were still practicing. Later in the conversation he said, canceling the practice was a major decision by him and the superintendent based on who one of the coaches that tested positive.

”I just felt like you needed a full staff there to do all the guidelines and the monitoring and the things you have to do you need a full staff,” Propst said. “It’s based on staff, not sickness of players. It was based on staff being down a couple of guys and I just didn’t feel like they could monitor everything that needs to be monitored.”

Propst also said because of the new COVID-19 requirements, He feels Valdosta is the cleanest school he has coached at in his 30-plus years. He also feels if sanitizing rules remain in place that will be great for the sport.

