2 or 3 ninth-grade football players test positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an update to story we first reported last night, where two, ninth-grade football coaches tested positive for coronavirus. WCTV Sports can now report that two or three, ninth-grade football players also tested positive, according to Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Carson.

“The young men who did test positive, we feel that they may have been in contact with each other through weight training,” Dr. Carson said.

Carson said the ninth-grade team suspend practice immediately. He is not sure the exact date of the positive tests.

“We notified the parents and we encouraged those parents to take their young men to get tested.”

Last week, the ninth-grade group was off because of the GHSA dead period. Workouts are suspended this week and next week. Dr. Carson expects players to return July 20.

”Just want to make sure that we have allowed the time to ensure that all students are safe to return and all coaches are safe to return,” Dr. Carson said.

The Valdosta City Schools spread out practices for middle schoolers, ninth graders and high schoolers. The ninth graders work out at J.L. Newbern Middle School.

”Just the weight room area, not moving throughout the entire building,” Dr. Carson said, “but because those students are at different locations and they are coming in at different times coaches know to disinfect after each session.”

Dr. Cason also saying that several teams are currently engaged in offseason workouts, but football is the only sport with positive tests.

