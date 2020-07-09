28-year-old Bainbridge man killed in late night shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it is investigating a shooting on East College Street as a homicide.

BPS officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East College St. around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday after they received a shots fired call. The responding officer found two vehicles with bullet holes parked behind a house, BPS says. As the officers searched the area around the vehicles, they found a dead man lying face down on the ground.

Empty rifle casings and small-caliber handgun rounds were also found in an alley behind the house, BPS says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit was called to work the scene. BPS says the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Alfred Lee Smith.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the BPS investigator on the case at 229-248-2038.

