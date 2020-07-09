Advertisement

28-year-old Bainbridge man killed in late night shooting

(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it is investigating a shooting on East College Street as a homicide.

BPS officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East College St. around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday after they received a shots fired call. The responding officer found two vehicles with bullet holes parked behind a house, BPS says. As the officers searched the area around the vehicles, they found a dead man lying face down on the ground.

Empty rifle casings and small-caliber handgun rounds were also found in an alley behind the house, BPS says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit was called to work the scene. BPS says the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Alfred Lee Smith.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the BPS investigator on the case at 229-248-2038.

BREAKING NEWS: BAINBRIDGE PUBLIC SAFETY INVESTIGATING LATE-NIGHT HOMICIDE On Wednesday, July 8th at 11:25pm, Bainbridge...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jackson made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

News

Leon County Schools suspends band camps

Updated: 23 minutes ago
This decision came in a meeting held on Monday to discuss the safety of marching band camps for the upcoming school year, LCS says.

News

Federal correctional officer indicted for sexually assaulting inmate

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Phillip Golightly, a 38-year-old Quincy man, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a ward after a federal grand jury in Tallahassee returned the indictment Tuesday, the attorney’s office said.

News

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
It’s an on-going effort to make sure families have food on their table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Second Harvest of the Big Bend continues to help families in the area by providing free meals at Tallahassee Community College.

News

State asked to waive Medicaid authorization rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
“We find it would be very helpful to us as we try to move patients around. In some cases, it can cut two to three, even longer, in terms of days, that we’re waiting,” a South Florida hospital official said.

News

City Commission approves monument and marker remembering African American victims of lynching

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee City Commissioners will discuss the creation of a narrative marker and monument remembering African American victims of lynching in Leon County at their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

News

Valdosta welcomes new restaurant amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
While the pandemic is forcing many businesses to close, the City of Valdosta is welcoming the opening of a new restaurant this week.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 8, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 8, 2020.