Advertisement

Cairo offers free COVID-19 testing for city employees

Georgia coronavirus
Georgia coronavirus(AP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cairo held free COVID-19 testing for its employees.

Mayor Howard Thrower said he and the city came up with this idea to have the Grady County Health Department run the testing site for employees.

Thrower said he was pleased with Wednesday’s turnout.

Testing started at 8 a.m., but he said there were people waiting as early as 7 a.m. to get tested.

“I think people are properly concerned and doing what they need to do, so I feel good about it,” said Thrower.

He said since Grady County has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, the city felt it was necessary to offer testing to all city employees.

Thrower said 90 employees and non-employees showed up to get tested.

“Right now, what we see is some people who have impaired immune systems or those of us who are just over 60 are at great risk. By checking the employees, we can find those younger people who are carriers, and can put other people at great risk inadvertently,” said Thrower.

"It’s just good to know your status, so if you’re positive, then you need to isolate away from others, and that’s going to help the spread,” said Michelle Thornton, Grady County Health Department director.

She said they want everyone to get tested whether they feel COVID-19 symptoms or not.

“You can be asymptomatic and still share the virus with others,” said Thornton.

Thornton and Thrower are urging everyone to continue wearing their masks, social distance and practice good cough and sneezing hygiene.

“Our overall goal is to encourage everyone to be tested and to let everyone know how severe this is. We are also finding out that the damage that’s done to an infected person, young or old, can be permanent. Especially to the lungs,” said Thornton.

Thrower said after speaking with the city manager on the outcome of this testing, they’ll decide if another one will be needed in a few weeks.

Thornton said she doesn’t know the exact number of positive cases at the moment, but they have definitely seen a rise in Grady County. As of the latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 242 positive cases in Grady County.

She also said if you do get tested, it only takes about 72 hours to get your results back.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters block Tallahassee intersections

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for Jamee Johnson, the former Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Police in December, blocked intersections in downtown Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

News

Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough
Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

News

Valdosta Police Department welcomes 6 new officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Billy Cribb, Endrea Carter, Andrea Cartagena, Anamalia Stogner, Aakash Patel and Joshua Van Deraa are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.

News

Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jackson made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Leon County Schools suspends band camps

Updated: 3 hours ago
This decision came in a meeting held on Monday to discuss the safety of marching band camps for the upcoming school year, LCS says.

News

Federal correctional officer indicted for sexually assaulting inmate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Phillip Golightly, a 38-year-old Quincy man, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a ward after a federal grand jury in Tallahassee returned the indictment Tuesday, the attorney’s office said.

News

28-year-old Bainbridge man killed in late night shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
BPS says the victim has been identified as Alfred Lee Smith.

News

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
It’s an on-going effort to make sure families have food on their table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Second Harvest of the Big Bend continues to help families in the area by providing free meals at Tallahassee Community College.