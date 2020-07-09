Federal correctional officer indicted for sexually assaulting inmate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A correctional officer has been indicted for sexually assaulting an inmate while on temporary duty at the federal prison in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Phillip Golightly, a 38-year-old Quincy man, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a ward after a federal grand jury in Tallahassee returned the indictment Tuesday, the attorney’s office said.

Golightly was a correctional officer at the federal prison in Marianna. The indictment alleges the assault of the female inmate at the Tallahassee federal prison happened in November 2019, while the inmate was under Golightly’s “custodial, supervisory and disciplinary authority.”

The attorney’s office says Golightly’s jury trial is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on August 24 at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. Golightly faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, if he’s convicted on both counts.

