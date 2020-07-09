Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — The number of new jobless claims in Florida again fell — dipping by 67,070 last week, according to federal data — as job losses from the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow. But there were fresh worries that the ranks of the unemployed could again swell as restaurants and other establishments re-close to stave off new infections. On Thursday, Florida marked another grim milestone when it reported 120 new deaths from COVID-19, pushing the statewide total to more than 4,000. The number of new cases rose by nearly 9,000 to a cumulative total of more than 229,000. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of jobless Floridians could face deepening financial turmoil as their unemployment benefits run out. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 550 words with AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEME PARKS

ORLANDO — Despite surging cases in Florida, two of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World are opening on July 11 for the first time since doors closed because of the new coronavirus, and visitors will find some major changes. Forget about “meet-and-greet” sessions with Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck. By Mike Schneider. UPCOMING: 883 words with AP Photos.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery, and most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. Here are some facts about the flags of the Confederacy and how those symbols are viewed today. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 659 words.

MUSIC-CANNONBALL ADDERLEY-RECORDING

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels seeking to keep jazz history alive. Born in Tampa, Florida, in 1928, Julian Edwin “Cannonball” Adderley earned the name Cannonball from his high school nickname “cannibal,”which allegedly described his appetite. He moved to New York City in 1955, where he joined the hard bop jazz movement — a subgenre of bebop that incorporated rhythm and blues, gospel, and blues. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 424 words with AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

RIGHT WHALE DEATHS — A worldwide conservation organization said Thursday that the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the global environmental community.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEVISION STATION — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19.

FATAL BIKE CRASH — Authorities say a 17-year-old Florida teen has died more than a week after he was hit by a car while riding in a shopping cart that was being pulled by a bicycle.

FATAL NEIGHBOR DISPUTE — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog.

FATAL CRASH-TOLL BOOTH — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth.

IN SPORTS:

BKN--NBA RESTART

The NBA’s bubble fills up and gets put into action Thursday, with the final eight teams scheduled to arrive and the first six teams set to take the practice floors for the first time. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

____

