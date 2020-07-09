FSU to play conference-only schedule in 2020, per report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It looks like Florida State’s 2020 football schedule will be limited to just conference games based on a report stating that the Atlantic Coast Conference will play conference-only games this season.

The report comes from Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Update: The initial report has been deemed premature by some around the FSU athletic program. The conference has not issued a statement on this possibility.

No “official” decision has been reached by ACC, sources said, but likely outcome will be league only games based on Big Ten’s announcement https://t.co/DkCZi7W2E1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020

This came on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Big Ten announced that it would move to a conference-only schedule amid restrictions stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic added that coaches were informed of the ACC’s plan to move to a conference-only schedule, but coaches had not yet been told it was definite as Thursday at 4:40 p.m. The ACC’s tentative conference-only football plan would extend to include Notre Dame, per Feldman.

That would mean that FSU’s four non-conference games: vs West Virginia (in Atlanta) on Sept. 5, vs. Stamford on Sept. 12, at Boise State on Sept. 19, and vs. Florida on Nov. 28.

This would mark the first time FSU and rival Florida have not met since the annual series started in 1958. There have been 64 meetings between the in-state programs, with Florida holding a 36–26–2 edge.

FSU’s earliest game on the schedule would be Oct. 3 at NC State.

The Seminoles’ eight ACC games goes as follows:

--at NC State, Oct. 3

--vs. Clemson, Oct. 10

--vs. Wake Forest, Oct. 17

--at Louisville, Oct. 24

--vs. Pitt, Oct. 31

--at Miami, Nov. 7

--vs. Boston College, Nov. 14

Copyright 2020 NOLES247. All rights reserved.