Advertisement

FSU to play conference-only schedule in 2020, per report

Florida State University's football stadium.
Florida State University's football stadium.(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It looks like Florida State’s 2020 football schedule will be limited to just conference games based on a report stating that the Atlantic Coast Conference will play conference-only games this season.

The report comes from Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Update: The initial report has been deemed premature by some around the FSU athletic program. The conference has not issued a statement on this possibility.

This came on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Big Ten announced that it would move to a conference-only schedule amid restrictions stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic added that coaches were informed of the ACC’s plan to move to a conference-only schedule, but coaches had not yet been told it was definite as Thursday at 4:40 p.m. The ACC’s tentative conference-only football plan would extend to include Notre Dame, per Feldman.

That would mean that FSU’s four non-conference games: vs West Virginia (in Atlanta) on Sept. 5, vs. Stamford on Sept. 12, at Boise State on Sept. 19, and vs. Florida on Nov. 28.

This would mark the first time FSU and rival Florida have not met since the annual series started in 1958. There have been 64 meetings between the in-state programs, with Florida holding a 36–26–2 edge.

FSU’s earliest game on the schedule would be Oct. 3 at NC State.

The Seminoles’ eight ACC games goes as follows:

--at NC State, Oct. 3

--vs. Clemson, Oct. 10

--vs. Wake Forest, Oct. 17

--at Louisville, Oct. 24

--vs. Pitt, Oct. 31

--at Miami, Nov. 7

--vs. Boston College, Nov. 14

Copyright 2020 NOLES247. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VSU talks changes for semester in town hall, mandates masks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
School officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday addressing several changes students can expect for the fall semester, including a mask mandate.

News

Protesters block Tallahassee intersections

Updated: 3 hours ago
Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for Jamee Johnson, the former Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Police in December, blocked intersections in downtown Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

News

Cairo offers free COVID-19 testing for city employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Howard Thrower said he and the city came up with this idea to have the Grady County Health Department run the testing site for employees.

News

Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough
Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Latest News

News

Valdosta Police Department welcomes 6 new officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Billy Cribb, Endrea Carter, Andrea Cartagena, Anamalia Stogner, Aakash Patel and Joshua Van Deraa are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.

News

Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Jackson made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

News

Leon County Schools suspends band camps

Updated: 6 hours ago
This decision came in a meeting held on Monday to discuss the safety of marching band camps for the upcoming school year, LCS says.

News

Federal correctional officer indicted for sexually assaulting inmate

Updated: 6 hours ago
Phillip Golightly, a 38-year-old Quincy man, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a ward after a federal grand jury in Tallahassee returned the indictment Tuesday, the attorney’s office said.

News

28-year-old Bainbridge man killed in late night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
BPS says the victim has been identified as Alfred Lee Smith.

News

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
It’s an on-going effort to make sure families have food on their table during the COVID-19 pandemic.