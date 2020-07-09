Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

The second-year head coach tagged WCTV Sports Director Joey Lamar in a post on twitter. Lamar then called Coach McCray. He said none of his players have tested positive. However, he has players who might have been in contact with the virus. So, this decision is made out of an abundance of caution. He said he informed the administration and they were supportive of his decision.

”Before any regulations came from our county we already had a plan in place to be proactive about the safety of our kids,” McCray said. “That’s what we are doing right now.”

Coach McCray said that he will likely suspend summer voluntary workouts until a week before fall camp starts. As of right now, that date is July 27.

