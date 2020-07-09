Advertisement

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

A picture of the Godby weight room
A picture of the Godby weight room(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

The second-year head coach tagged WCTV Sports Director Joey Lamar in a post on twitter. Lamar then called Coach McCray. He said none of his players have tested positive. However, he has players who might have been in contact with the virus. So, this decision is made out of an abundance of caution. He said he informed the administration and they were supportive of his decision.

”Before any regulations came from our county we already had a plan in place to be proactive about the safety of our kids,” McCray said. “That’s what we are doing right now.”

Coach McCray said that he will likely suspend summer voluntary workouts until a week before fall camp starts. As of right now, that date is July 27.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

Sports

Godby’s McKenzie glad mentor requested his help with girls’ track

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Most retired people do not willingly come out of retirement. But when Tallahassee track legend Jesse Forbes calls, people tend to listen

Blazers

Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.

Sports

Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘We are ready to go’: Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

FHSAA

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

FHSAA

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.

Sports

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

FHSAA

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

Sports

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.