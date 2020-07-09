Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

PHOENIX (AP) — A national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout is launching a $10 million campaign in several 2020 battleground states. The campaign by Mi Familia Vota is starting in Arizona and Florida, where Democrats hope to swing votes toward their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Both major political parties are courting Latino voters this year. The advertising campaign announced Thursday comes amid growing concerns about Latino turnout in a year when that community has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday on The Florida Turnpike near Leesburg. The semitrailer was stopped in a toll lane with an attendant when the other vehicle failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida legislator says he is recovering from the coronavirus but his parents are now infected. State Rep. Shevrin Jones, 36, tested positive tested positive last week after showing up at the emergency room with fever, chills and trouble breathing. The Broward County Democrat said Wednesday he is feeling better, but is fearful about his 71- and 74-year-old parents, who both tested positive this week. Florida is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. Almost 10,000 confirmed cases were added Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March 1 to nearly 224,000. Almost 4,000 people have died, including 48 reported by the state Wednesday.