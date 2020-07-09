Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19. WPLG announced on Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week. Many of the station’s employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive. Perez told the station that she’s feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She says she's more concerned about her husband, whose symptoms have been far worse.

PHOENIX (AP) — A national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout is launching a $10 million campaign in several 2020 battleground states. The campaign by Mi Familia Vota is starting in Arizona and Florida, where Democrats hope to swing votes toward their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Both major political parties are courting Latino voters this year. The advertising campaign announced Thursday comes amid growing concerns about Latino turnout in a year when that community has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Florida teen has died more than a week after he was hit by a car while riding in a shopping cart that was being pulled by a bicycle. The crash occurred June 30 in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say Shamal Alzie died Saturday. He was riding in a cart attached by a plastic grocery bag to a bicycle pedaled by a 16-year-old boy when a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Alvardo Nathan Bauld hit them. The impact separated the cart from the bike and sent Alezie onto the vehicle’s hood and windshield.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday on The Florida Turnpike near Leesburg. The semitrailer was stopped in a toll lane with an attendant when the other vehicle failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.