Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action Wednesday night. Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter. The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward. It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation’s most prominent changes over the last four months _ masks and movements _ at the forefront of the sport’s return.

UNDATED (AP) — A moving demonstration before the MLS is Back tournament opener in Florida was the effort of Black Players for Change, a group of MLS players that formed in the wake of George Floyd's death. The group was formerly known as the Black Players Coalition of MLS, but changed its name upon partnering this week with Players Coalition, an NFL players group that is also calling attention to systemic racism in sports. The MLS players raised their fists in silence for nearly nine minutes before the game between Inter Miami and Orlando City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR cannot meet the quarantine rules in New York and must move its August race from Watkins Glen. The event will instead be held on the road course at Daytona. It will be NASCAR's debut on the course used by the IMSA sports car series. The Cup schedule released Wednesday covers all of August through the regularly scheduled season finale on the oval at Daytona. The Cup Series will also race doubleheaders at Michigan and Dover.

UNDATED (AP) — Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart. The San Antonio guard said Wednesday that the reason why he’s decided to participate is so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism. He will split that money between three causes — Black Lives Matter Australia, another group that deals with the problem of Blacks dying when in custody, and to the newly formed We Got You campaign that he helped organize to address the issues of racism within Australian sport.

UNDATED (AP) — With no guarantee of fans, there won't be a Ryder Cup this year. The PGA of America says the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin has been pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA Tour still hasn't allowed spectators at its events, and no other golf tournament is dependent on partisan cheering like the Ryder Cup. After working with the PGA Tour and its Presidents Cup, the decision was reached to move the Ryder Cup to Sept. 24-26 in 2021. That means the Presidents Cup will return to even-numbered years starting in 2022 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is waiting to have her case heard by the league’s independent panel of doctors to see if she’ll be medically excused for the season, according to Washington Mystics. The Mystics star, who was the league Most Valuable Player last year, has battled Lyme Disease since 2008 and would be at a higher risk for serious illness if she contracted the new coronavirus. Her new Washington teammate Tina Charles is also waiting for a decision from the panel. Neither player is in Florida right now with the team.