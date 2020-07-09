Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEVISION STATION

9 employees of Miami TV station test positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19. WPLG announced on Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week. Many of the station’s employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive. Perez told the station that she’s feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She says she's more concerned about her husband, whose symptoms have been far worse.

ELECTION 2020-LATINO VOTERS

Latino group launches $10M campaign to boost voter turnout

PHOENIX (AP) — A national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout is launching a $10 million campaign in several 2020 battleground states. The campaign by Mi Familia Vota is starting in Arizona and Florida, where Democrats hope to swing votes toward their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Both major political parties are courting Latino voters this year. The advertising campaign announced Thursday comes amid growing concerns about Latino turnout in a year when that community has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

FATAL BIKE CRASH

Teen riding in cart pulled by bike dies days after crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Florida teen has died more than a week after he was hit by a car while riding in a shopping cart that was being pulled by a bicycle. The crash occurred June 30 in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say Shamal Alzie died Saturday. He was riding in a cart attached by a plastic grocery bag to a bicycle pedaled by a 16-year-old boy when a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Alvardo Nathan Bauld hit them. The impact separated the cart from the bike and sent Alezie onto the vehicle’s hood and windshield.

FATAL CRASH-TOLL BOOTH

1 killed after crashing into semitrailer at toll booth

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday on The Florida Turnpike near Leesburg. The semitrailer was stopped in a toll lane with an attendant when the other vehicle failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL NEIGHBOR DISPUTE

Florida police identify 3 killed in dispute over dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog. Port St. Lucie police said 82-year-old Ronald Delserro had two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman’s home Monday, killing him and Hansman’s daughter, Harper. A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home. After a shootout with police, Delserro was found dead, but his cause of death hasn't been determined. An officer was shot and later released from the hospital. Police said the shooting happened over a dispute about Delserro's dog.

MUSIC-CANNONBALL ADDERLEY-RECORDING

Rare Cannonball Adderley 1966 Seattle concerts going digital

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels. Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records are scheduled Friday to release a digital version of Adderley performing at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club. “Cannonball Adderley’s Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse” features the jazz great’s quintet captured live on radio in 1966 and 1967 over four performances. A previous version of the collection was released in 2018 on a limited vinyl edition.

TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida legislator recovering from virus; cases rising

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida legislator says he is recovering from the coronavirus but his parents are now infected. State Rep. Shevrin Jones, 36, tested positive tested positive last week after showing up at the emergency room with fever, chills and trouble breathing. The Broward County Democrat said Wednesday he is feeling better, but is fearful about his 71- and 74-year-old parents, who both tested positive this week. Florida is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. Almost 10,000 confirmed cases were added Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March 1 to nearly 224,000. Almost 4,000 people have died, including 48 reported by the state Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAKE CURE

Feds charge Florida man, sons with selling fake virus cure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

SAVANNAH DIOCESE-NEW BISHOP

Florida priest named new bishop for Diocese of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.