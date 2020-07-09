Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida legislator recovering from virus; cases rising

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida legislator says he is recovering from the coronavirus but his parents are now infected. State Rep. Shevrin Jones, 36, tested positive tested positive last week after showing up at the emergency room with fever, chills and trouble breathing. The Broward County Democrat said Wednesday he is feeling better, but is fearful about his 71- and 74-year-old parents, who both tested positive this week. Florida is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. Almost 10,000 confirmed cases were added Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March 1 to nearly 224,000. Almost 4,000 people have died, including 48 reported by the state Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAKE CURE

Feds charge Florida man, sons with selling fake virus cure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

SAVANNAH DIOCESE-NEW BISHOP

Florida priest named new bishop for Diocese of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

VENEZUELA-SEIZED VEHICLES

US seizes 81 vehicles in Venezuela smuggling ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring. Miami Homeland Security Investigations chief Anthony Salisbury said the shipment violates U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government. Many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin for allegedly stealing $2.4 billion from Venezuelan government. No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

OFFICER SUSPENDED-AIRPORT

Charges dropped against woman struck by officer at airport

MIAMI (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the 21-year-old woman. Prosecutors say the confrontation began July 1 after the woman wasn't allowed to board a flight to Chicago because she arrived late. When Miami-Dade officers arrived, body camera video shows the woman yelling at an officer as she puts her face next to his. The officer then punches her in the face.

OBIT-MIXSON

Wayne Mixson, Florida's governor for 3 days, has died

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, has died. He was 98. Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate. The two-term lieutenant governor said the three days were “fully packed.” A conservative Democrat, Mixson made close to 200 appointments before Republican Bob Martinez was sworn in. He and his wife Margie stayed all three nights in the governor’s mansion and had the governor’s staff over for a party on the first night.

DENGUE FEVER-FLORIDA KEYS

11th case of dengue fever confirmed in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys. So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo, including 8 cases the last week of June. Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr tells the Miami Herald officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.” She says the latest patient has been treated and is expected to make a complete recovery. Officials believe all of the cases were locally acquired. One case has been confirmed in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

ARREST DEATH-GEORGIA

Police: Georgia man kills self as officers try to arrest him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia say a man wanted in a shooting killed himself before police could arrest him. Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins tells The Brunswick News that 18-year-old Rashard Alford shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle outside a motel. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Stacy Carson says police were moving in to arrest Alford. The man was wanted on charges including aggravated assault after shooting a woman Monday night in Brunswick. The unnamed woman was hospitalized in critical condition in Jacksonville, Florida. Witnesses tell police the woman was shot in the neck after she stepped into an argument involving Alford and his girlfriend to aid the girlfriend.