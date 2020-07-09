Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jackson made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Although Jackson says he and his wife have mild symptoms and don’t need to be hospitalized, he says the virus has spread to his 55-year-old disabled brother.

“We are monitoring him very closely as he has several health-related vulnerabilities,” the press release said.

Jackson says he assisted the Florida Department of Health in contact tracing.

Jackson says coronavirus shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“I cannot tell you when I have ever felt this ill for such an extended period of time,” he says. “We are improving daily but everyone needs to be mindful of how debilitating this can be to the least among us...like my own brother. We need to remain vigilant, take care and show respect for our friends and neighbors by using social distancing, practicing safe hygiene and wearing a mask when we’re out in public.”

