Leon County Schools suspends band camps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says band directors, high school principals and district personnel have agreed to suspend all band camps for the 2020-2021 school year.

This decision came in a meeting held on Monday to discuss the safety of marching band camps for the upcoming school year, LCS says.

“Leon County Schools continues to place the safety of our students throughout the planning stages for the 2020-2021 school year as the highest priority,” LCS wrote on its Facebook page. “It is the commitment of LCS to be mindful of all necessary safety precautions and assess all known risks when making decisions regarding camps, activities and actions of normally scheduled programs.”

LCS says this decision only impacts summer camps and does not include regularly scheduled rehearsals during the school year.

