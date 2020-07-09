LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School districts across North Florida and South Georgia are grappling with an immense challenge about a month before the new school year is set to begin.

Administrators are discussing how to reopen for in-person classes, at the behest of state and federal leaders. Most are also making plans to provide virtual instruction for families who don’t want to send their kids to school, all while ensuring students, teachers, and the community are safe as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of stopping.

The districts are also working in a dynamic environment, where the continued spread of the virus and potential new emergency orders at the state level could derail their plans and force them to make sudden changes.

WCTV reached out to administrators in districts across our viewing area. We have compiled this list of planned start dates, along with where the districts stand on in-person and virtual instruction.

SCHOOL START DATES:

Florida

Leon County: August 19, in-person instruction, virtual option

Gadsden County: August 11, in-person instruction, virtual option

Wakulla County: August 13

Jefferson County: August 10

Madison County: August 11, in-person instruction, virtual option

Taylor County: August 10 Administrators tell WCTV they’re considering pushing that back a few days. A final decision has not been made as far as in-person instruction and the virtual option goes.

Lafayette County: August 10, in-person instruction

Suwannee County: August 10, in-person instruction, virtual option

Hamilton County: August 10, in-person instruction, virtual option

Franklin County: August 10, in-person instruction, virtual option

Georgia

Lowndes County: August 7, in-person instruction, virtual option

Valdosta City Schools: August 6

Thomas County: August 3, in-person instruction, with remote option and virtual option

Thomasville City Schools: August 3

Decatur County: August 5, in-person instruction begins, remote learning option begins August 17

Grady County: August 7, in-person instruction, virtual option

Brooks County: August 6

Lanier County: August 5

Echols County: August 7

Clinch County: August 6

Seminole County: August 5, in-person instruction

Miller County: August 10

This information was obtained via calls to district administrators and from school district websites. If the mix of in-person and virtual learning is not listed, the district is still finalizing plans, or did not supply that information. Some details may be incomplete because the district did not respond to our inquiries. These details are subject to change based on decisions by each local school district.

