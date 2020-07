TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Mask-4-Class’ is kicking off its mask event Thursday.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pavilion at Center of Tallahassee, formerly known as the Tallahassee Mall.

The partnership is designed to provide face masks to youths returning to the classroom.

Food and drinks will be provided.

