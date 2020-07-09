Advertisement

Protesters block Tallahassee intersections

Black Lives Matter protesters blocked multiple downtown Tallahassee intersections Thursday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for Jamee Johnson, the former Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Police in December, blocked intersections in downtown Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

The protesters first blocked the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Monroe Street around 1:30 p.m. At one point, traffic was blocked off from Jefferson to Madison streets. Several drivers honked their horns at the protesters.

Following that, protesters marched on North Monroe Street up to Tennessee Street. They blocked the Monroe and Tennessee street intersection for some time as well.

Officers from the Tallahassee Police Department were on site monitoring the protest.

Around 2:30 p.m., the protesters marched back towards Cascades Park.

