Protesters block Tallahassee intersections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for Jamee Johnson, the former Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Police in December, blocked intersections in downtown Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

The protesters first blocked the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Monroe Street around 1:30 p.m. At one point, traffic was blocked off from Jefferson to Madison streets. Several drivers honked their horns at the protesters.

Protesters taking the intersection of Apalachee Pkwy. They have blocked it off @WCTV pic.twitter.com/EDl0fS5S6U — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) July 9, 2020

Tensions rising as protesters block off Apalachee Pkwy @WCTV pic.twitter.com/FK5jhQuOI4 — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) July 9, 2020

Following that, protesters marched on North Monroe Street up to Tennessee Street. They blocked the Monroe and Tennessee street intersection for some time as well.

Officers from the Tallahassee Police Department were on site monitoring the protest.

Around 2:30 p.m., the protesters marched back towards Cascades Park.

Traffic now blocked off from Jefferson to Madison @WCTV pic.twitter.com/fBbPNQE5eu — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.