Quincy police respond to Stewart Street shooting

The Quincy Police Department says it is responding to a shooting on Stewart Street.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Stewart Street Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in front of a house on Stewart Street around 6 p.m., according to police.

QPD says it is investigating this shooting as a homicide. One person was killed in this shooting, QPD says.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim right now, but witnesses, including family members, tell WCTV it was a young man who was killed.

QPD Chief Glenn Sapp says they have yet to identify a suspect and they are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

