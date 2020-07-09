Advertisement

Second Harvest continues to give families security during pandemic

By Elizabeth Millner
Jul. 9, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend continues to help families in the area by providing free meals at Tallahassee Community College.

It’s an on-going effort to make sure families have food on their table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cars pulled in one by one during Wednesday’s curbside distribution to get the help they need.

“We’re coming to get food work has been limited and the budget’s really tight these days,” said Susan Perkins.

Many still struggle to feed their families during this time.

But Second Harvest and TCC want to give families a sense of security.

“While a lot of people have gone back to work there’s still a great need as evident of today,that the great need is still there so we’re going to continue to meet the need of the community,” said Marcus Nicolas, the associate dean of academic partnership and college success at TCC.

Volunteers filled up the trunk or backseat to feed hundreds of families.

Leon County residents say they are thankful for the extra support.

“This is definitely like very important, beside me I know there is like a lot of families and stuff that are out here that probably got it a lot worse than I do, so any help I know for a fact it helps out,” said Deshaun White.

The food distribution shows people in the community they are not alone during a challenging time.

“You may not be able to pay your bills, but if you have food on your table and a roof over your head, you’ll make it,” said Deidre Powell.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend plans to do another food distribution in Leon County at the St. Eugene Catholic Church on Saturday, July 11.

