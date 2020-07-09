Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Details of the food distribution:

The event will be held at Thomas County Central High School, 4686 US Highway 84.

It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No ID or proof of income is required.

The limit is one box per household and two boxes minimum per vehicle. The adult members of the household must be present.