SIAC fall sports cancellations puts wrench FAMU, VSU football schedules

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the announcement of the SIAC canceling fall sports, the football schedules for Florida A&M and Valdosta State appear to have new openings.

Both programs were set to play SIAC opponents to the start season. FAMU scheduled Albany State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sept. 6. Valdosta State was set to host Savannah State the day before on Sept. 5.

The next week VSU had another game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against Kentucky State. The third week of the season VSU had a road game with Albany State on Sept. 19, which means the Blazer’s first three games appear to be canceled.

For FAMU, if the Orange Blossom Classic is not-to-be, the loss of the game also carries a financial impact. The Classic is one of two games on the Rattlers’ schedule that included a financial guarantee, the other is their Nov. 7 date at the University of Central Florida. The Sept. 6 date was originally slated to bring revenues north of $300,000. However, COVID-19 had already reduced the amount of the gurantee -- according to a previous conversation WCTV Sports had with athletic director Kortne Gosha, now it appears the school may not receive any funds.

FAMU is back down to 10 games with the season starting on Sept. 12 at Jackson State. WCTV Sports reached out to athletic director Kortne Gosha he declined to comment.

Valdosta State’s 2020 campaign may only contain Gulf South opponents. They currently have seven games starting with a home game with North Greenville on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

