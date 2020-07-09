Two Leon County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 3, an inmate complained of a fever, according to the sheriff’s office. The release says the inmate and their roommate went to the medical unit and both were given coronavirus tests. On Wednesday, July 8, LCSO received positive results for those inmates.

“The detention pod where the two inmates were housed was locked down and sanitized,” the release said.

LCSO says the roughly 90 inmates who were inside that pod are not currently showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Inmates inside the pod will remain under medical observation to include daily temperature readings and are bind administered COIVD-19 tests,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office says “out of an abundance of caution,” it is placing the 21 correctional officer who were exposed inside the pod during the last two weeks on medical leave.

