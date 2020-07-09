Valdosta Police Department welcomes 6 new officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Judge Richard Cowart swore-in six new officers at the Valdosta Police Department on Tuesday.

Billy Cribb, Endrea Carter, Andrea Cartagena, Anamalia Stogner, Aakash Patel and Joshua Van Deraa are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.

After in-service training with the VPD training division, the new officers were supposed to start the police academy in March, but were pushed to May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went through an accelerated program that consisted of working 12 hour days and weekends in order to graduate in June and not further delay the training schedule.

The group will start field training in one week, which usually lasts for about 10-12 weeks. In total, the new officers will go through close to 20 weeks of training.

“I knew that I wanted to work for the Valdosta Police Department because they are highly accredited and do a lot for the community and that has always been an attribute I hold dear to my heart,” said Stogner.

