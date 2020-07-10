Advertisement

City Commission votes to create short term affordable housing construction loan program

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission voted at its Wednesday meeting to create a short term affordable housing construction loan program. The program will use $750,000 from the Affordable Housing trust Fund.

The program is designed to have a short turnaround; those who receive the loans have 18 months to pay it back, or within 6 months of getting a certificate of occupancy.

The City's Director of Housing and Human Services, Abena Ojetayo, says you'll often see new housing developments popping up around Tallahassee, so it can be difficult to believe there is not enough affordable housing.

However, profit margins are higher for market rate or luxury housing, making those types of developments more financially desirable to build.

“Our goal with this program is to make sure we reduce the cost for developing housing units as much as possible so that those savings can be passed down to folks that are making our area median income. To do more, create more units for working class families and for those that are making less than that,” said Ojetayo.

The individual loans would be $175,000 each; the funding will be accessible to private developers, including non-profits.

Ojetayo says the City hopes to have the program up and running within a couple of months.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Commission creates affordable housing construction short term loan program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The City of Tallahassee has created an affordable housing construction short term loan program.

News

Blueprint IA votes to look at funding Bragg Memorial Repairs

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show.

WCTV

Blueprint IA votes to look into funding repairs at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City and County Commissioners discussed a funding request of $10 million from Florida A & M University, for repairs to Bragg Memorial Stadium; the item was on the Blueprint IA agenda for Thursday.

News

Downtown Market returns Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Downtown Market will once again take place after COVID concerns it closed for months. But the popular community event is coming back with several changes.

Latest News

News

VSU talks changes for semester in town hall, mandates masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
School officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday addressing several changes students can expect for the fall semester, including a mask mandate.

News

FSU to play conference-only schedule in 2020, per report

Updated: 4 hours ago
FSU's 2020 football schedule will be limited to just conference games based on a report stating that the Atlantic Coast Conference will play conference-only games this season.

News

Protesters block Tallahassee intersections

Updated: 6 hours ago
Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for Jamee Johnson, the former Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by Jacksonville Police in December, blocked intersections in downtown Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

News

Cairo offers free COVID-19 testing for city employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mayor Howard Thrower said he and the city came up with this idea to have the Grady County Health Department run the testing site for employees.

News

Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough
Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

News

Valdosta Police Department welcomes 6 new officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Billy Cribb, Endrea Carter, Andrea Cartagena, Anamalia Stogner, Aakash Patel and Joshua Van Deraa are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.