Contact Tracing scams one Tallahassee woman

As Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the Sunshine state, the amount of scammers posing as contact tracers, are also on the up and up.

After getting tested, Judy Fleet, a Tallahassee woman, had it happen to her. Fleet got tested after her daughter had been in contact with others who had tested positive. Fleet suffers from lupus, diabetes, and has gone through two heart attacks.

Outside on her front porch, Judy reads off a text message she received on Saturday, “It just says the results of your Covid-19 tests are ready...”

Fleet got tested on July 3rd at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium. When she arrived, they gave her a ticketed number, than asked her for her date of birth, email address, and address. The man who asked for that information, said that she will be notified of results at a later date.

On July 4th, she received on email “Which I got on my phone which says welcome to the Bio Reference patient portal,” shares Judy.

That email was a scam, posing as a reputable laboratory. The first email asked Fleet to create an account, needing her social security, among other personal identifying features.

Once she received a second email, thanking her for the information, was when she realized, that was not her lab, “I was very frightened because as most people do, you pay bills with your phone, you do all kinds of things with your phone and someone has obviously taken an interest in me.”

And Judy is not the only one getting cat-fished. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office released a video that says real contact tracers will never ask for your date of birth, social security, banking information, or the name of the person you believe you may have contracted Covid from. That is because, if they are the real contact tracer, they already have this information.

However Fleet says it is easy to fall prey. While the con email looked trustworthy, a text message she received on Saturday, which happened to be from her lab, she mistook as fraud, “The one that I got that was real looked like a phony one, so it is very frightening because a lot of people would just enter the information blindly and they loose everything.”

Fleet, just glad that she caught the warning signs, before inputting information, “If you are not on a secure sight you are giving someone your information. They got me!”

Hoping to catch the bad actors, before they find you.

If you believe you may have fallen prey to scam you can call 1-866-9NO-SCAM or visit myfloridalegal.com/consumeralert to file a complaint.

