Advertisement

Doctors call for statewide mask mandate

WCTV/ Tallahassee
WCTV/ Tallahassee(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez and Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Doctors and Florida’s own “Grim Reaper” set up shop outside of the governor’s mansion Friday morning in an effort to call for a statewide mask mandate.

The group used a coffin and graveyard crosses as visuals to try and sway Governor DeSantis to put in place a mask mandate.

This is the second time the group has put together a display like this.

A group called “Physicians for Social Responsibility Florida” has started a petition for the statewide mandate. The group says it is up to the governor to address the realities of the deadly virus and that they hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 across Florida.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sea level rise study mandated for state-funded coastal construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Florida now mandates a sea level rise study for all new publicly-funded construction along coastal zones in an effort to mitigate from rising sea levels due to climate change.

News

Staying safe during the upcoming hot weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The PinPoint Weather team is forecasting high temperatures into the upper 90s with a feels like temperature into the low 100s for this weekend, and with those temperatures comes some serious health risks.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 10, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
LEON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DAILY BOOKING REPORT

News

Two Leon County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Coronavirus hits the Leon County jail.

Latest News

News

Leon County COVID Inmates

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Coronavirus hits the Leon County jail.

News

City Commission creates affordable housing construction short term loan program

Updated: 16 hours ago
The City of Tallahassee has created an affordable housing construction short term loan program.

News

Blueprint IA votes to look at funding Bragg Memorial Repairs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show.

WCTV

Blueprint IA votes to look into funding repairs at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City and County Commissioners discussed a funding request of $10 million from Florida A & M University, for repairs to Bragg Memorial Stadium; the item was on the Blueprint IA agenda for Thursday.

News

City Commission votes to create short term affordable housing construction loan program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Tallahassee City Commission voted at its Wednesday meeting to create a short term affordable housing construction loan program. The program will use $750,000 from the Affordable Housing trust Fund.

News

Downtown Market returns Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Downtown Market will once again take place after COVID concerns it closed for months. But the popular community event is coming back with several changes.