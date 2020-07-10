Doctors call for statewide mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Doctors and Florida’s own “Grim Reaper” set up shop outside of the governor’s mansion Friday morning in an effort to call for a statewide mask mandate.

The group used a coffin and graveyard crosses as visuals to try and sway Governor DeSantis to put in place a mask mandate.

This is the second time the group has put together a display like this.

A group called “Physicians for Social Responsibility Florida” has started a petition for the statewide mandate. The group says it is up to the governor to address the realities of the deadly virus and that they hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 across Florida.

