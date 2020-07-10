Advertisement

Florida State athletics cuts 25 jobs, slashes budget by 20%

Exterior shot of Doak Campbell Stadium. (Image credit: Ryan Kelly - WCTV)
Exterior shot of Doak Campbell Stadium. (Image credit: Ryan Kelly - WCTV)(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State athletics has made major cuts to its operating budget including the elimination of 25 jobs according to a statement from Athletic Director David Coburn.

In addition to eliminating positions the athletic department will reduce the salary of all employees making $43,000 or more including a 10% pay cut for those who make more than $150,000 annually. The overall budget for the department is being cut 20%.

Head Coaches Mike Norvell, Leonard Hamilton, Sue Semrau and AD Coburn “have taken significant salary reductions” according to the release.

The department is also putting in action other cost saving measures such as all non-coaching staff being transitioned from a department provided phone to a stipend. Coburn has stated that furloughs in addition to these cuts remain a possibility.

Coburn says that while the pandemic is “primarily responsible” for the current numbers crunch he goes on to state “declines in football season ticket sales and donations to the annual fund of Seminole Boosters, and the unanticipated expenses related to replacing the football coaching staff have resulted in revenue shortfalls.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SIAC fall sports cancellations puts wrench FAMU, VSU football schedules

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
With the announcement of the SIAC canceling fall sports, the football schedules for Florida A&M and Valdosta State appear to have new openings.

Sports

Valdosta ninth-grade football players test positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
WCTV Sports reports that two or three, ninth-grade football players tested positive for coronavirus, according to Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Carson.

News

FSU to play conference-only schedule in 2020, per report

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
FSU's 2020 football schedule will be limited to just conference games based on a report stating that the Atlantic Coast Conference will play conference-only games this season.

Sports

Godby’s McKenzie glad mentor requested his help with girls’ track

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Most retired people do not willingly come out of retirement. But when Tallahassee track legend Jesse Forbes calls, people tend to listen

Latest News

Sports

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

Sports

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

FHSAA

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

GHSA

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

Blazers

Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.

Sports

Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.