Florida State athletics cuts 25 jobs, slashes budget by 20%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State athletics has made major cuts to its operating budget including the elimination of 25 jobs according to a statement from Athletic Director David Coburn.

In addition to eliminating positions the athletic department will reduce the salary of all employees making $43,000 or more including a 10% pay cut for those who make more than $150,000 annually. The overall budget for the department is being cut 20%.

Head Coaches Mike Norvell, Leonard Hamilton, Sue Semrau and AD Coburn “have taken significant salary reductions” according to the release.

The department is also putting in action other cost saving measures such as all non-coaching staff being transitioned from a department provided phone to a stipend. Coburn has stated that furloughs in addition to these cuts remain a possibility.

Coburn says that while the pandemic is “primarily responsible” for the current numbers crunch he goes on to state “declines in football season ticket sales and donations to the annual fund of Seminole Boosters, and the unanticipated expenses related to replacing the football coaching staff have resulted in revenue shortfalls.”

