Advertisement

Georgia expands hospital beds with virus cases at daily high

Georgia sets single day high of new COVID-19 cases
(AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that Georgia would increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus infections

The state will contract for 100 new hospital beds at an unnamed Atlanta-area hospital and will reactivate a hospital at the mammoth state-owned convention center in downtown Atlanta, the Republican governor’s office announced Friday.

The moves came as confirmed infections and hospitalizations from the coronavirus kept jumping. The number of new confirmed cases reported Friday in Georgia was nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by more than 1,000. Experts say many more people are infected, but never get confirmed through testing.

The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness rose above 2,400 on Friday, more than doubling in the past two weeks.

Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce, in an email to reporters, said that as backlogged commercial testing services continue to report results, Georgia expects the number of cases to keep climbing.

“Following a drop-off in specimens collected over the holiday weekend, we now expect a trend of higher case numbers as new results arrive,” she wrote.

More than 111,000 cases have now been confirmed in Georgia, with the number of confirmed deaths rising Friday to 2,965.

To read the entire story from The Associated Press, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Florida State athletics cuts 25 jobs, slashes budget by 20%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Florida State athletics has made major cuts to its operating budget including the elimination of 25 jobs according to a statement from Athletic Director David Coburn.

News

Contact Tracing scams one Tallahassee woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
One Tallahassee woman gets scammed by contact tracing

News

Leon County mask ordinance upheld in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon County judge has upheld the County’s mask ordinance.

News

Florida sees second largest number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida reported 93 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as the pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected.

Latest News

News

Doctors call for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez and Ryan Kaufman
Doctors and Florida’s own “Grim Reaper” set up shop outside of the governor’s mansion Friday morning in an effort to call for a statewide mask mandate.

News

Sea level rise study mandated for state-funded coastal construction

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Florida now mandates a sea level rise study for all new publicly-funded construction along coastal zones in an effort to mitigate from rising sea levels due to climate change.

News

Staying safe during the upcoming hot weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The PinPoint Weather team is forecasting high temperatures into the upper 90s with a feels like temperature into the low 100s for this weekend, and with those temperatures comes some serious health risks.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 10, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
LEON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DAILY BOOKING REPORT

News

Two Leon County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Coronavirus hits the Leon County jail.

News

Leon County COVID Inmates

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Coronavirus hits the Leon County jail.