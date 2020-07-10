Georgia expands hospital beds with virus cases at daily high

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that Georgia would increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus infections

The state will contract for 100 new hospital beds at an unnamed Atlanta-area hospital and will reactivate a hospital at the mammoth state-owned convention center in downtown Atlanta, the Republican governor’s office announced Friday.

The moves came as confirmed infections and hospitalizations from the coronavirus kept jumping. The number of new confirmed cases reported Friday in Georgia was nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by more than 1,000. Experts say many more people are infected, but never get confirmed through testing.

The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness rose above 2,400 on Friday, more than doubling in the past two weeks.

Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce, in an email to reporters, said that as backlogged commercial testing services continue to report results, Georgia expects the number of cases to keep climbing.

“Following a drop-off in specimens collected over the holiday weekend, we now expect a trend of higher case numbers as new results arrive,” she wrote.

More than 111,000 cases have now been confirmed in Georgia, with the number of confirmed deaths rising Friday to 2,965.

