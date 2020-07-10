Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope bearing that name in March. The celestial snowball swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across. It will be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, are reviewing videos of a physical confrontation between racial injustice protesters and diners in the rooftop bar of the recently reopened St. Pete Pier. The group created a scene by entering the restaurant, drumming loudly and chanting about mistreatment of Black people by police. A diner told police Thursday night that a protester’s bicycle hit his wife, and that when he objected, the protester punched him. But a protest organizer said the diner hurled racial insults and swung at one of them, at which point he hit back. St. Petersburg Police say no arrests have been made.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the dog at the center of a neighborhood dispute that left three people dead has been euthanized. Roxy, a female mastiff was surrendered to authorities and put down on Wednesday. The shooting happened Monday in Port St. Lucie following a dispute between neighbors that began with a dog fight in March. Police say 82-year-old Ronald Delserro fatally shot 11-year-old Harper Hansman and her 55-year-old father Guy Hansman before being killed in a standoff with police. The dispute began in March when Hansman's wife was bitten by Delserro's dog, which was eventually declared a dangerous dog by the county.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is marking another grim milestone as health officials report 120 new deaths from the coronavirus — the highest one-day jump yet amid a surge in new infections. The number of deaths announced Thursday was the highest since the 113 reported in early May. The cumulative death toll has now surpassed 4,000 as new infections climbed by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000. Meanwhile, the number of new jobless claims in Florida continues falling — dipping to more than 67,000 last week — amid fresh worries that the ranks of the unemployed could again swell as restaurants and other establishments re-close to stave off new infections.