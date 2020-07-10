Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is marking another grim milestone as health officials report 120 new deaths from the coronavirus — the highest one-day jump yet amid a surge in new infections. The number of deaths announced Thursday was the highest since the 113 reported in early May. The cumulative death toll has now surpassed 4,000 as new infections climbed by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000. Meanwhile, the number of new jobless claims in Florida continues falling — dipping to more than 67,000 last week — amid fresh worries that the ranks of the unemployed could again swell as restaurants and other establishments re-close to stave off new infections.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a stay on a federal judge's ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted a request from Florida's governor to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box. The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19. WPLG announced on Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week. Many of the station’s employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive. Perez told the station that she’s feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She says she's more concerned about her husband, whose symptoms have been far worse.

UNDATED (AP) — An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday's 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.