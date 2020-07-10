Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 10 - Evening Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat was in the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday evening with heat indices of over 100 degrees reported in most locations. Showers and storms were the only features that would cool off any locations. Rain chances will decrease overnight with lows in the 70s.

Rain chances will be low again for Saturday as northeasterly flow will bring some drier air into the region. But there will be enough humidity to keep heat indices at or above 100 again for Saturday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s in our inland locations and closer to the lower 90s on the coast.

Rain chances will creep up as southwesterly flow returns late Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 90s Sunday, but drop back to the lower and middle 90s starting Monday.

