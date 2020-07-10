Advertisement

Staying safe during the upcoming hot weekend

High temperatures are taking aim at the upper 90s
PIXBAY
PIXBAY
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The PinPoint Weather team is forecasting high temperatures into the upper 90s with a feels like temperature into the low 100s for this weekend, and with those temperatures comes some serious health risks.

According to The American Red Cross, there are three heat-related risks everyone needs to know about so they can quickly be recognized. The first of the three being heat cramps. The Red Cross says heat cramps are an early indicator that your body is having a difficult time with the heat. They recommend getting to a cool place, and lay down in a comfortable position while lightly stretching the area that is cramping. Fluids such as sports drinks, real fruit juice and water can be given at this time.

The next risk is called heat exhaustion, and is considered more severe than heat cramps. Those most susceptible to heat exhaustion are athletes, firefighters, construction workers and those in factories. Some signs that you or someone your are near are experiencing heat exhaustion would be flushed skin, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion. The Red Cross recommends that you move the affected person to a cooler area immediately and remove or loosen as much clothing as possible and apply a wet and cool compress to the person’s skin. Fluids can still be given during this time, just in smaller amounts. 9-1-1 should be contacted only if the person’s condition does not improve or if they refuse liquids.

Heat stroke is the third risk and is considered life-threatening. Heat stroke is brought on by ignoring the symptoms of heat exhaustion and when the body stops functioning from being overwhelmed by heat. According to the American Red Cross, some symptoms include “extremely high body temperature, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; confusion; vomiting; and seizures.” If someone is thought to be suffering from heat stroke, you should call 9-1-1 immediately and try to cool the person’s body if possible.

National Weather Service
National Weather Service(NWS)

