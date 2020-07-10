Two Leon County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Coronavirus hits the Leon County jail.

The Leon County Sherriff’s Office says two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

LSCO says last week one of the inmates came down with a fever, that inmate and their cellmate were sent to the medical unit and tested for the coronavirus.

The test came back positive on Wednesday, July 8th.

LSCO says won’t confirm if the inmates were apart of the men’s or women’s area of the jail.

LSCO says although the staff is supplied with protective equipment like masks and gloves, the inmates are not provided with masks.

21 correctional staffers who worked around the inmates are now on medical leave.

“And those 21 officers just out of an abundance of caution were in and around this area through those four shifts and so just like I said it’s not that 21 were some what exposed but they were in the area,” said Deputy Shade McMillian, the public information officer for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The correctional officers who are on leave are waiting for their test results to come back negative, and that’s when they can return to work.

LSCO says they do not have any other confirmed cases at this time.

