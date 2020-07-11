Ernie Sims camp celebrates 13th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 13th annual Ernie Sims Football and Cheer Camp was held today.

The camp was held virtually this year. Alice Sims, who the mother of Ernie Sims and the camp chair, said they usually have over 400 kids, but this year still produced 150 kids to participate virtually.

Each camper received a gift back, which included a t-shirt and a signed miniature football among other items. Alice Sims said every year is special, but this year is a little more because of what they accomplished during the middle of pandemic.

“We want to always promote fitness and wellness and health,” Alice Aims said. “This was a great opportunity to get the kids out, to get the moving. It’s so special to work with young people. These children are our passion. That’s what we believe in: Making a difference in the lives of children.”

The kids were encouraged to record themselves working out and post the videos to social media accounts using the #Stayathomefitnesschallenge.

