Advertisement

Ernie Sims camp celebrates 13th year

Ernie Sims camps goes virtual
Ernie Sims camps goes virtual(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 13th annual Ernie Sims Football and Cheer Camp was held today.

The camp was held virtually this year. Alice Sims, who the mother of Ernie Sims and the camp chair, said they usually have over 400 kids, but this year still produced 150 kids to participate virtually.

Each camper received a gift back, which included a t-shirt and a signed miniature football among other items. Alice Sims said every year is special, but this year is a little more because of what they accomplished during the middle of pandemic.

“We want to always promote fitness and wellness and health,” Alice Aims said. “This was a great opportunity to get the kids out, to get the moving. It’s so special to work with young people. These children are our passion. That’s what we believe in: Making a difference in the lives of children.”

The kids were encouraged to record themselves working out and post the videos to social media accounts using the #Stayathomefitnesschallenge.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Florida State athletics cuts 25 jobs, slashes budget by 20%

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Florida State athletics has made major cuts to its operating budget including the elimination of 25 jobs according to a statement from Athletic Director David Coburn.

Sports

SIAC fall sports cancellations puts wrench FAMU, VSU football schedules

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
With the announcement of the SIAC canceling fall sports, the football schedules for Florida A&M and Valdosta State appear to have new openings.

Sports

Valdosta ninth-grade football players test positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
WCTV Sports reports that two or three, ninth-grade football players tested positive for coronavirus, according to Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Carson.

News

FSU to play conference-only schedule in 2020, per report

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
FSU's 2020 football schedule will be limited to just conference games based on a report stating that the Atlantic Coast Conference will play conference-only games this season.

Latest News

Sports

Godby’s McKenzie glad mentor requested his help with girls’ track

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Most retired people do not willingly come out of retirement. But when Tallahassee track legend Jesse Forbes calls, people tend to listen

Sports

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

Sports

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

FHSAA

Godby football suspending summer voluntary workouts

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Godby Coach Brandon McCray said his football program is suspending summer voluntary workouts.

GHSA

2 Coaches at Valdosta High test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Two football coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, this according to the varsity head coach Rush Propst.

Blazers

Summer workouts usher in sense of normalcy for Valdosta State football

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, like many other coaches, knows the hope of a season that’s closer to normal in fall depends on making smart choices in all aspects now.