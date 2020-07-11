Hannah’s Saturday, July 11th Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening, it was a hot and humid Saturday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. With heat indexes above 100 degrees for most of the day.

Saturday night, temperatures will cool into the low to mid 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Sunday will be another hot day, but dew points will be lower keeping heat indexes a little cooler. That being said, high temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 90s across the region. Most of the day will be Sunny and hot. But, upper level energy in the northwest has a slight chance of bringing a few isolated showers and storms into the region Sunday evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-90s this week with chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. Any showers and storms will be a welcome sight, and help cool temperatures down.

