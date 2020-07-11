Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The 22 teams participating in the NBA restart were all at the Disney campus together for the first time on Friday. None of them, however, made it to the Orlando, Florida, area with their usual travel party. Leaving families behind for several weeks or months during a pandemic isn’t the only hardship that teams are dealing with during this restart. Space limitations within the quasi-bubble at Disney also meant that teams had to cut their official traveling parties down to 37 personnel, including players. That means many people who usually travel with a club aren’t on this trip.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall. Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings. The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders Friday. Jacksonville expects about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.” The stadium's capacity is listed at over 67,000. Baltimore was the first team to announced plans for reduced capacity. The Ravens plan to allow fewer than 14,000 fans at home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.