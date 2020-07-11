Advertisement

Painted signs from renowned Tallahassee artist provide unexpected source of hope decades later

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a world full of stressful revelations, a drive by Vintage 21 Antiques, not far from Governor’s Square Mall, provides a brief distraction.

Hanging up outside its gray facade is a series of painted wooden signs. Some have chipped edges. Others have paint that has faded with the years.

All share inspirational messages of hope and faith. All were painted decades ago by Mary Proctor, a folk artist with work and exhibitions in major museums across the country.

“I love what I do, I love my energy, and I love what I’ve got going on,” she said.

Proctor’s work has captured her bubbly enthusiasm and strong faith for decades.

In 1995, she opened up shop along Woodville Highway. Her eclectic outdoor space was a local favorite.

But when a zoning dispute forced her out of the location, she lost touch of some of her work, including the dozens of wooden signs used to line the fence at the entrance.

Barry Courtney is a collector and owner of Vintage 21. He and Proctor were friends at the time. He had managed to salvage the signs, putting them away into storage.

Then came a global pandemic.

“When the virus came along, the wheels started turning,” he said. “I thought the message was really appropriate for today. They have a primitive but powerful expression to them as single words.”

Proctor recently had the chance to visit the display, reflecting on work she thought had been lost to time.

“My art looks like me, because it is me,” she said. “Everything I got around me brings joy to the world.”

That joy is well earned. The 60-year-old has overcome decades of adversity, including a botched medical procedure that left her temporarily paralyzed as a young adult.

“From there I was lost,” she said. “What am I going to do? I didn’t have a job, nobody would hire me, so I had to pick up junk.”

That junk quickly transformed into vibrant pieces of folk art, and now serves as the key to her success.

She has a new studio at her home off Crawfordville Road. And she has become a regular selling art at Railroad Square. But the rediscovery of some her earliest work gives her a chance to reflect on where she’s been, and what happens next.

“The message is needed forever. Not now- but forever,” she said.

Proctor and Courtney hope to find a more permanent home for the wooden signs. They don’t have any plans in motion, but they hope a local museum or other institution could find the space to display the messages of hope and perseverance.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 10 - Evening Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
The heat was the story Friday, but could we see more of it again to start the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

News

Leon County mask mandate upheld in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a six-hour hearing, Leon County's mask mandate was upheld by a Circuit Judge.

News

Georgia expands hospital beds with virus cases at daily high

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of new confirmed cases reported Friday in Georgia was nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by more than 1,000.

Seminoles

Florida State athletics cuts 25 jobs, slashes budget by 20%

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Florida State athletics has made major cuts to its operating budget including the elimination of 25 jobs according to a statement from Athletic Director David Coburn.

Latest News

News

Contact Tracing scams one Tallahassee woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
One Tallahassee woman gets scammed by contact tracing

News

Leon County mask ordinance upheld in court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon County judge has upheld the County’s mask ordinance.

News

Florida sees second largest number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Florida reported 93 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as the pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected.

News

Doctors call for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez and Ryan Kaufman
Doctors and Florida’s own “Grim Reaper” set up shop outside of the governor’s mansion Friday morning in an effort to call for a statewide mask mandate.

News

Sea level rise study mandated for state-funded coastal construction

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Florida now mandates a sea level rise study for all new publicly-funded construction along coastal zones in an effort to mitigate from rising sea levels due to climate change.

News

Staying safe during the upcoming hot weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The PinPoint Weather team is forecasting high temperatures into the upper 90s with a feels like temperature into the low 100s for this weekend, and with those temperatures comes some serious health risks.