Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 11 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat was already in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning. Heat indices were already pushing into the 100-degree threshold in a couple of locations by mid morning. Highs Saturday will get into the mid 90s along the coast to the upper 90s inland. Rain chances will be low as drier air is in place and the northwesterly flow keeps storms pinned to the southeast.

Low rain chances and the higher temperatures will be back Sunday, but rain chances slightly increase starting next week with highs in the middle 90s for most of the week.

