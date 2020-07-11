Advertisement

Shoot out occurs in Governor’s Square Mall parking lot

Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Ryan Carl
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to a call that shots were fired in the parking lot of Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday.

Around 2:45 in the afternoon police were notified of occupants in two vehicles exchanging gunfire in the parking lot. The vehicles fled the scene before police arrived but more reports of shots fired came from the direction they were seen taking off to.

Responding officers did find evidence that a shooting happened but at this time nobody has made an official statement to authorities. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection to these events. TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is now in charge of the case.

