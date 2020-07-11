Advertisement

Withlacoochee River health alert

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health has issued a health advisory for the Withlacoochee River in Madison and Hamilton counties.

According to the FDH, there is a possible fecal bacterial contamination in the river. Residents along the river or in the area of it are urged to take precautions if you come in contact with the river.

If you come into contact with the water, you are urged to wash thoroughly, especially before eating and drinking.

The FDH says “Water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to humans. Microbes in fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.”

For more information, contact the Madison County DOH at 850-973-5000 or go to madison.floridahealth.gov. Or, if you are in Hamilton County, call 386-758-1059 and visit hamilton.floridahealth.gov.

