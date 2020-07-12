Advertisement

Business owners attempt to regroup following a fire that destroyed their building

Florida Boys Customs owner Kent Randolph looks at what's left of his business.
Florida Boys Customs owner Kent Randolph looks at what's left of his business.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fire broke out on Blountstown Street Wednesday evening, a warehousing building housing three businesses, is now considered a total loss.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says they’re still investigating the cause of the fire but all three owners are very optimistic.

They say they believe everything happens for a reason and that better things are coming.

After hearing a loud noise while working on a car, Florida Boys Customs owner Kent Randolph said he saw smoke billowing out of his business, and with it, 16 years of hard work.

“I would never have thought in a million years this would happen to me and it has and I just have to go through the motions and cope with it,” said Randolph.

His neighbors at Free 2 Worship church were also in the building doing bible study and once they were able to get out, the realization of the great loss they were going to suffer settled in.

“Well it was a lot of emotion because as I began to see how the fire took place very rapidly and see how long the building is, I felt in my spirit that it would be a total loss,” said Free 2 Worship Pastor Kenyatta Colvin.

A loss that Patricia Fason of the Association of The Precious Blood of Jesus is used to. After losing their building during Hurricane Hermine, she believes they can come back from anything.

“We’re very thankful, very thankful that everybody got out and everybody is okay and we can rebuild again,” said Fason. “It takes a while, it take a little effort but if the community comes together and gives us a little hand then we can go right back to serving them.”

Pastor Colvin says he feels blessed because things could have been worse.

“It could’ve been a disaster but I thank god that he was able to get us out of there in time,” explained Colvin. “So we didn’t lose anybody, we lost a building but we didn’t lose people.”

Each business owner is determined to keep moving forward to continue supporting those that rely on them.

“I just have a drive in myself that won’t quit and I won’t let it quit because I know I have to provide for my family,” exclaimed Randolph.

Each is now working on a GoFundMe up to aide their journey back to recovery. You can find the GoFundMe for Free 2 Worship and Florida Boys Customs here. The fundraiser for the Association of The Precious Blood of Jesus is pending.

