Creative Tallahassee opens virtual art show

Annual art show Creative Tallahassee moves virtual
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Creative Tallahassee is going digital as the annual art show moves from city hall to online.

The Council of Culture and Arts decided to host the event virtually as a response to the coronavirus. But without the space limitations, the organization was able to feature all 93 local artists and 250 pieces.

Pages on the Creative Tallahassee website are now filled with photos, paintings and pieces done by local artists, that are just one click away.

"I think it's really important that people think about the process that goes in to it," said Erica Thaler, COCA Communications and Marketing Director. "Not just what they're seeing on the finished paper, but really think about that artist committing all that time, and putting all that energy and love in to their artworks."

The artwork ranges from those capturing Tallahassee destinations to the global pandemic, to pottery and metalwork. COCA officials say the wide range of mediums allows the community to learn, explore and appreciate creativity coming right from the Big Bend.

“Art, and the ability to participate in art, even if it’s from our own homes is really one of the things that’s holding us together right now,” Thaler said. “It gives us inspiration and hope, and nourishes our creative spirit.”

Creative Tallahassee is just one example of how COCA is going digital. Executive Director Kathleen Spehar says everything they offer is now online.

"It's really kind of elevated our brand, if we want to say, of Tallahassee Leon County as an arts and culture destination, especially in places like Orlando, Tampa, Miami Jacksonville, Atlanta," Spehar said.

The organization has started several new activities and resources, like the Show Me Your Mask campaign, a behind the scenes look with local artists and an online map of public art walks throughout the city. Spehar says they're also seeing an increase in local engagement, at a time many people need it most.

"It's difficult for people to adjust to that, so arts and culture really helped people stay positive, stay creative, find new ways to express themselves," Spehar said. "I think all of that has exponentially increased since this has started."

Creative Tallahassee is showing how a pop of color can brighten even the darkest days.

The online exhibit is open now through September 14. Some of the pieces are for sale.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

