Florida shatters U.S. record with 15k new COVID-19 cases

The Sunshine State saw an increase of 15,300 new cases on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Florida
COVID-19 cases in Florida(WCTV/MGN)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One day after crossing over the 250k mark, Florida sets another statewide record number of COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period. The Sunshine State saw an increase of 15,300 new cases. This record is also the highest single-day record in all 50 states.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 45 new deaths have also been reported.

The latest FDOH report shows that the positivity rate for new cases statewide is 11.25%. That percentage is below the two week average of 14.44%. For reference, a total of 142,981 new test were counted since the last report on Saturday.

On Friday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital announced they will be updating their COVID-19 statistics daily to provide more clarity on the local impact COVID-19 is having.

As of July 10, TMH had a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the total up to 126.

Original story: 7/11/2020

Just one week after reporting the highest number of one day COVID-19 cases in Florida and the United States, Florida adds another 10,360 new cases. This takes the total number of cases to 254,511.

The Sunshine State also added 98 new deaths, bringing the state total to 4,301.

In the Big Bend area, both Gadsden and Leon counties saw a larger than normal increase in cases. Gadsden added 46 new cases within the last 24 hours. Leon County also added 85 to their overall total.

The latest FDOH report shows that the positivity rate for new cases statewide is 12.64%. That percentage is below the two week average of 14.49%. For reference, a total of 87,065 new test were conducted since the last report on Friday.

On Friday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital announced they will be updating their COVID-19 statistics daily to provide more clarity on the local impact COVID-19 is having.

As of July 10, TMH had a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the total up to 126.

